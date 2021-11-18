Police appeal after unexplained Weston-super-Mare death
- Published
An investigation has been launched following the unexplained death of a man who was found with a significant head injury.
The man in his 40s was found at a house in Rydal Road in Weston-super-Mare, at 03.20 GMT, on Tuesday.
Police and paramedics attended the scene. He died in hospital on Wednesday.
A woman in her 30s was arrested at the scene and has since been released under investigation.
The man's family have been informed of the incident.
Avon and Somerset Police officer Roger Doxsey said: "Our enquiries into what happened are at a very early stage.
"A post-mortem will be carried out in due course to help us understand the cause of death, but we're treating the man's death as unexplained at this time.
"Our sympathies go out to his family and friends at this difficult time. We will ensure they are supported throughout our investigation."
The force has made an appeal for witnesses and any leads on information and has said it will increase its policing presence in the area whilst enquiries continue.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk