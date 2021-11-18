Mercedes driver splashed woman and rubbed poo on her face
- Published
A woman has been assaulted by a driver who deliberately splashed her by driving through a puddle and then rubbed poo in her face.
It happened on 1 November as she was walking with her daughter along Tweentown in Cheddar, Somerset.
Avon and Somerset Police said a silver Mercedes was deliberately driven through a puddle, splashing them both.
The driver swore, climbed out and wiped the woman's face with a tissue containing faeces, police said.
The woman and her daughter were walking along the B3135 close to the Essar Oil service station between 08:00 and 09:30 GMT.
Officers described the driver of the Mercedes E250 Coupe as a white male, about 6ft 2ins (1.8m) tall, of muscular build with short blonde hair and stubble.
He was wearing black jogging bottoms and a dark blue Adidas hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
