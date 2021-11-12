Police in Bath 'not doing enough' to stop violent gang
The parents of children attacked by a "gang of teenagers" have said the police are letting the offenders "get away with it".
The BBC have spoken to at least seven families whose children have been attacked in Bath, Somerset.
The children have been beaten with bats, kicked, punched and even stabbed.
Avon and Somerset Police said the incidents are being taken seriously and they have arrested a 14-year-old boy.
The parents of two of those attacked spoke to the BBC about their frustration with the police.
Helen, not her real name, said: "He [her son] was subject to a unprovoked attack, by a group of young boys, I think at least a year younger than him, in a big group.
"He was set upon with weapons and he ended up with injuries and had to go to A&E overnight.
"Unless they [the gang] are taught that they will be punished for their crimes they are going to keep doing it and one of these days they'll end up killing someone."
Helen said while she understood at least one of the victims has given a statement to the police, others are too frightened to speak up, with some receiving death threats.
Matt's son was also attacked.
He said: "He was in the park with his friends, he was attacked by a group of youths. They took it in turns to beat him up. Completely unprovoked.
"He's absolutely terrified. He doesn't want to go out of the house.
"He's frightened to walk home from school on his own and he won't go out during the week at all."
The BBC has spoken to other families whose children have also been attacked.
One was stabbed in the neck, another was beaten up. All of them have said they do not think the police are doing enough.
Matt has written to the police, the council and Mark Shelford, the newly-elected police and crime commissioner for Avon and Somerset.
"They're kids and the police know who they are and the message that's being given is they can involve themselves in violent crime which puts people's lives at risk and get away with it," Matt said.
Avon and Somerset Police said a boy has been arrested and interviewed as part of an investigation into a number of offences committed between May and September.
The boy has since been released under investigation.
A spokesperson for the force said: "There can be no excuse for violence. These incidents are being taken seriously by officers, who have taken a number of statements, carried out house-to-house enquiries and reviewed CCTV footage as part of their ongoing investigations.
"We understand the concerns of parents and have taken a number of steps to tackle the anti-social and aggressive behaviour of a small group of teenagers in Bath."
Measures taken by the force include carrying out high-visibility, targeted patrols of hotspots, the use of dispersal zones and working with Bath and North East Somerset Council's CCTV staff.
A number of young people have been identified and have signed Acceptable Behaviour Contracts (ABCs), the force said.
It added that since running some of these measures there have been no significant issues reported since mid-September.
