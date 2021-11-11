Covid: Somerset care home loses staff as mandatory jab policy starts
A social care union has said care and nursing home managers feel singled out by the government's mandatory jab policy.
Staff working in registered care homes in England must have had both jabs to continue in their role from Thursday.
But some care homes are concerned it is causing healthcare staffing issues.
A Taunton care home director said he wants his workers to be vaccinated, but since the rule came into effect he has lost some of his most "valued workers".
It will become compulsory for frontline NHS staff in England to be fully vaccinated against Covid, with a deadline of April expected.
'It's not easy'
Regional secretary of Unison South West Joanne Kay said the organisation fully supports the vaccination programme but said the mandatory measure felt "punitive".
She said: "Some people felt very angry at having done so much without any support, without any protection from the government.
"No other sector has been made to be vaccinated."
Ruslana Mironova left her position with Mountbatten Care Home in Somerset on medical grounds.
"It's very hard because it's not just about the money, I love my job," she said.
Care organisations have previously warned that compulsory vaccinations could cause significant difficulties in a sector that already struggles to recruit enough people.
Mountbatten Care Home director Richard Brice said: "As of today, we have lost three members of staff. Valuable members of staff who don't want to have the jab.
"We don't have enough staff. We have to employ agency staff which comes at a cost."
He said he agreed with the mandatory jab policy because "you've got to protect yourself and you've got to protect all the residents".
A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: "Our message is clear: vaccines save lives and while staff and residents in care homes have been prioritised and the majority are now vaccinated, it is our responsibility to do everything we can to protect vulnerable people.
"Over 94% of care home staff have received their first dose of a COVID-19, nearly 90% have had their second and we expect more to be fully vaccinated before the 11 November deadline."
