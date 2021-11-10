Birnbeck Pier to be renovated by council as owner sells up
A Victorian pier is to be renovated by a council after years of decline as part of a deal to safeguard its future.
Birnbeck Pier in Weston-super-Mare will be bought by North Somerset Council and see the RNLI return to it.
CNM Estates bought the Grade II listed building in January, but has now agreed to sell it.
The council said it was a "significant milestone" and step towards welcoming the public back onto a "stunning piece of architecture" again.
The restoration work will be carried out over several years and will be funded by the council, The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), Historic England and other grants.
Birnbeck Pier, which was designed by engineer Eugenius Birch and built between 1862 and 1867, is the only pier in the UK to connect the mainland to an island.
After deteriorating over many years, it was moved onto Historic England's national at-risk register in 1999.
Council executive member for placemaking and economy Mark Canniford said the plans took a "huge amount of work behind the scenes".
"We have finally reached this significant milestone and taken a massive step towards restoring Birnbeck," he said.
"The private owner has agreed to sell the pier to the council, and we are keen to acquire Birnbeck as soon as possible."
Last Feburary, the council had planed to make a Compulsory Purchase Order after serving a Repairs Notice to CNM Estates in September 2019.
Mr Canniford added: "I am delighted that we have been able to avoid the compulsory purchase order process, which would have been overly complex and time-consuming.
The RNLI has had a presence on Birnbeck Island since 1882, but was forced to leave in 2014 due to the dilapidation of the pier.
"There's a great deal of work to do but this is the start of us finally able to begin plans to restore this treasured site," he added.
Birnbeck Pier is one of only six Grade II piers surviving in England.
