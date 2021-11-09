Wells: third man arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a woman's body.
A murder investigation was launched after the body was found at a house in South Street, Wells, Somerset, shortly after 14:30 GMT on Sunday.
Two men who were arrested on Sunday night remain in custody.
Avon and Somerset Police said it had made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to recent contact with the woman.
A police spokesperson said officers were called to the property by the ambulance service on Sunday.
Chf Insp Sharon Baker said: "Our thoughts are with the family as they mourn the loss of their loved one. A terrible tragedy has touched our community and we're working hard to bring those responsible to justice."
Formal identification is yet to take place but the woman's next of kin have been informed.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk