Somerset cricket club builds house for favourite feline fan
- Published
A cricket club is extending its ground to build a house for its favourite feline fan.
Brian the cat is a frequent visitor at the Somerset County Cricket Club (SCCC) ground.
As the nights draw in, it decided to build a house for him with the help of a local building supplies firm.
Paul Malloy, head of marketing at Bradfords, said: "We are proud to be involved and excited to see Brian in his own house and living his best life.
Brian's dream home
"We know how loved Brian is within the SCCC community, so when we were approached to get involved and help where we can, the answer was yes."
He added: "We are proud to be involved and excited to see Brian in his own house and living his best life."
It is the latest development at the ground over the past few years.
The construction of Brian's house is the latest development at the first class cricket club's ground.
It opened the Marcus Trescothick Pavilion in 2015, followed by LED floodlights in 2019.
Construction will begin on Brian's house shortly.