Almost 300 police officers unable to use handcuffs
- Published
Almost 300 frontline Avon and Somerset Police officers are unable to use handcuffs or a Taser because their safety training has lapsed.
The response officers were among 700 warranted staff who have not completed annual refreshers in use of force, first aid and dealing with conflict.
This means they are considered "non-deployable to public-facing roles".
A report said, if deployed, they could cause the force "severe legal, financial and reputational harm".
The report to the police joint audit committee's meeting in October said the officers do not have the authority to carry a Taser, PAVA [an incapacitant spray], batons, handcuffs etc" as a result.
Crews with out-of-date personal safety training (PST) can still be deployed if their supervisors complete a risk assessment, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
But should a police officer with an expired PST use "tactics that subsequently injures or kills a suspect, this could result in severe legal, financial and reputational harm for the force", the report warned.
The report said the force wants to ensure that no emergency response driver or Taser carrier will be allowed to perform their skill if their training has expired, the LDRS reported.
Mike Carter, the head of training at the force, said there was often a "lapse between PST end date and scheduling".
Many other police forces allow a 15-month window but Avon and Somerset "strictly adhere to the 12 months for record keeping and strive to meet this wherever possible".
There are currently 285 response officers out of accreditation and all of these are scheduled for refresher training within the 15-month window, he explained.