Hairdresser makes Boris Johnson hair mural as pandemic thank you
A hairdresser has made a mural of Boris Johnson out of waste hair from pandemic cuts as both a thank you to the PM and a celebration of her industry.
Davinia Fox, from Rockwell Green, Somerset, made the 5ft (1.5m) by 3ft (0.91m) artwork on her salon floor.
She said the pandemic had proved her profession was not a "dead end job" and wanted to thank the prime minister for getting the country through it.
Ms Fox said: "I would love for him to come and see it."
During her 26 year hairdressing career in London and Somerset, she said she felt her profession was not as valued as it should be.
"There's been stigma behind us, where if you're not clever, you become a hairdresser and it's seen to be one of those down graded jobs," she said.
"That has changed as the years have progressed and Covid has definitely helped, now we're essential."
She collected waste hair from cuts she carried out during the brief period when businesses were allowed to open up between the lockdowns.
"I had well over half a black sack of hair which I very carefully swept up without my clients knowing," she said.
She took two days off work to complete the hairy masterpiece, putting in 16 hours of work on it.
Ms Fox added: "I wanted to give something back. I wanted to show how much people's hair did grow throughout the lockdowns without hairdressers there.
"Obviously, it will be swept up, but I would really love it if Boris Johnson could actually see the photograph of it or if he could come down to see it in person, that would be lovely."
