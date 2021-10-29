Penelope Jackson guilty of murdering husband over dinner row
A woman has been found guilty of murder after stabbing her husband to death following a row over a birthday meal.
Penelope Jackson, 66, attacked 78-year-old David Jackson with a kitchen knife at their home in Somerset in February.
Jackson claimed her husband was violent and coercively controlling and that he had "ruined" her special occasion by belittling her.
At Bristol Crown Court she was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 18 years.
Jurors found her guilty by a majority verdict of 10-2.
She stabbed her husband three times with a kitchen knife at their home in Berrow.
The killing followed a row over a serving of bubble and squeak with a gourmet meal bought for them by their daughter.
The pair had eaten the meal with their daughter and son-in-law Isabelle and Tom Potterton on a Zoom call as the birthday took place in lockdown.
Mr and Mrs Potterton told the court they believed the row had blown over before the call ended.
But later, Mr Jackson called the emergency services after he had been wounded, and his wife stabbed him again while he was on the phone.
He was heard screaming in pain as she drove the knife into him for the final time.
Jackson then took over the call, saying: "I've killed my husband, or tried to, because I've had enough."
She then told a call handler her husband of 24 years was "bleeding to death with any luck".
And in bodyworn footage, released by the police when they went to the couple's home on 13 February, she told officers "I stabbed him, I've had enough" and that she "should have stabbed him a bit more".
