Penelope Jackson found guilty of murdering husband David
- Published
A woman has been found guilty of murder after stabbing her husband to death following a row over a birthday meal.
Penelope Jackson, 66, stabbed 78-year-old David Jackson with a kitchen knife at their home in Somerset in February.
Jackson claimed her husband was violent and coercively controlling and that he had "ruined" her special occasion by belittling her.
Jurors at Bristol Crown Court found her guilty in a majority verdict of 10-2.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.