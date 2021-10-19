'Beachcombing art saved my life,' care worker says
A care worker who struggled with his mental health during lockdown said becoming a beachcombing artist had possibly saved his life.
Dan Wakeman from Somerset collects driftwood and whatever he can find along the Dorset coastline and turns it into sculptures.
"I just felt overwhelmed and quite grumpy and this has helped me express myself," the 45-year-old said.
The care giver now runs workshops to help others make art, talk and open up.
"At times I just felt completely overwhelmed by the pandemic, work and family life," he said.
"Everyone needs to rediscover their childhood and the times that made them excited and happy.
"I basically hit rock bottom and just needed something to bring back my joy."
The father-of-three from Crewkerne works as a support carer, visiting elderly and home-bound clients who would not see anyone else day to day.
"My age, the loss of my father and work just ground me down a little too much and that led to some desperately needed therapy and a search for some sort of outlet."
His solution was to channel his emotions into creating art.
He said he never sets out looking for a particular piece or shape, he just has to rely on what he finds on the beach, although storage can be an issue.
"I am currently on a big-piece ban, imposed by my family.
"There's just too much of it at home at the moment, the rules are now if it doesn't fit in the back of the pickup with the tailgate closed and the lid down, I can't bring it home."
"Then you just need to stare at it in the back garden with a nice strong cup of tea and decide what to make."
His wife Deb Wakeman said creating art had changed him.
"He always came across as confident but he is now a much stronger person inside.
"It's given him a focus in his free time and massively improved his self-esteem and his mental health.
"I mean he spends hours walking the beach searching for the stuff, out in the open air, and that has to be good for anyone."
