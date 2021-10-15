Sports Personality: Ed Jackson 'reaffirmed' by winning award
- Published
Last year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero has said he never thought he would be able to make "such a positive impact on others".
Former professional rugby player Ed Jackson has devoted himself to fundraising for good causes following a career-ending injury.
The ex-Bath, Wasps and Dragons player said winning the award "reaffirmed" he was on the right path.
Nominations for this year's unsung sporting hero close at 23:59 on Sunday.
Mr Jackson was a professional rugby player for 10 years until his career was cut short in 2017 when he broke his neck diving into the shallow end of a swimming pool.
He was told by doctors that he would never walk again but a year on from his accident he climbed Mt Snowdon.
Last year, during the pandemic, he improvised by climbing the equivalent of Mt Everest going up and down his parents staircase.
"Everything's been such a blur since the accident," he said.
"My life has moved in some weird and wonderful ways. It hasn't been easy and life isn't easy on a day-to-day basis with a spinal cord injury.
"All I'm doing [now] is just passing on what was done for me.
"I had positive role models when I was recovering and I know how important it is so I try and do that and you don't know if it's working or not, then all of a sudden you receive an award so you think ok, I must be doing something right."
The Unsung Hero award recognises those who give up their own time to run clubs or train or mentor people.
Volunteers across a wide range of sports whose efforts are making a difference to communities can be put forward for the prize.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk