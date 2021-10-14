Cauda Equina Syndrome: Yeovil mother left disabled
A mother left disabled by a little-known spinal condition is hoping to raise awareness of the syndrome.
Beverley Burling, from Yeovil, was told she needed an MRI scan after her left leg went completely numb to confirm if she had Cauda Equina Syndrome (CES).
The syndrome requires surgery within hours to avoid permanent damage but she ended up waiting weeks for treatment.
She said: "Knowing all this was avoidable is absolutely heart-breaking. That's why awareness is so important."
Somerset NHS Foundation Trust and Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, have apologised for the "failings in Mrs Burling's care".
The 40-year-old mother-of-three first went to her doctor in 2015 when she stopped being able to feel when she was passing urine.
The following February she ended up in A&E after her left leg "went completely numb".
But despite requiring an emergency MRI scan and surgery, she was sent home.
"It was obvious what it was," she said.
"And when you read online that if you don't have surgery within 48 hours you're going to end up with permanent damage - then you start to panic."
Over the next few weeks, she went into A&E several times but was "turned away every visit".
"It took another two weeks to get a scan and then it was another week before surgery," she said.
"Now I spend about 80 percent of my day in bed. I'm never pain free and everything is a struggle.
"If I could stop even one other person suffering as I have then I've achieved something."
'Very sorry'
According to the Royal College of GPs, the condition is rare but doctors should be alert to it because of how serious it can be.
Red flag signs include nerve pain down both legs as well as pins and needles or numbness around the bottom and inner thighs.
A spokesman for the NHS foundation trusts, apologised for their failings but said CES was rare and "difficult to diagnose".
"We have recently developed and implemented a new CES referral pathway that aims to improve the way patients are referred by their GP so that they get a timely diagnosis," he said,
"We hope that the settlement [for an undisclosed amount] will provide Mrs Burling with security for the future but we understand that compensation can only go so far to address the harm caused for which we are very sorry."
