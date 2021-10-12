Berrow death: Woman confessed as husband lay dying, jury told
- Published
A woman accused of murdering her husband stabbed him following a row over a Zoom call and wrote a confession as he lay dying, a court has heard.
Penelope Jackson, 66, knifed husband of 24 years, David, in their bungalow in Berrow, Somerset, on 13 February.
Mr Jackson, 78, called 999 before losing consciousness, but the defendant took the phone and refused to help him, Bristol Crown Court heard.
Police found a confession written on a pad by the telephone when they arrived.
It read: "To whom it may concern, I have taken so much abuse over the years - look at my records."
The note continued: "But he was a good Daddy. However the mask slipped tonight. That was unforgiveable.
'Rot in hell'
"I accept my punishment, may he rot in hell."
Mrs Jackson had apologised for her spelling in the note, and added a comment in one corner that appeared to read "self-defence", jurors were told.
During the 18-minute 999 call, Mrs Jackson repeatedly acknowledged what she had done, the court heard.
When she was arrested on suspicion of murder, the jury were told Mrs Jackson said: "It's murder now, not attempted murder? Oh good.
"I did it. Why I did it is a different issue, but I did it," the court heard she told officers, who advised her to wait for legal advice because she was so forthcoming.
"Remorse is easy, it's been a long time coming - I did it, I'm guilty."
Jurors heard she continued: "If I was given the chance, I'd do it again, even if they locked me up for 125 million years it would still be worth it.
"I should have walked away years ago but you don't."
Zoom call meal
The following day, the court was told Mrs Jackson refused to answer questions in a police interview and gave a prepared statement that said she had been the victim of "extreme violence", which began after the suicide of Mr Jackson's son from his first marriage in 1998.
She said the attack had been started by a row over a Zoom call with their daughter Isabelle and son-in-law, during which they had all eaten a gourmet meal together, jurors heard.
But the evening had turned sour following a row over the food, and the call had ended, her statement said.
Mrs Jackson said she had gone to bed with a knife under her pillow for protection, the court heard.
The statement continued: "When I woke up I felt I couldn't do this anymore and I intended to take my own life and I planned to slit my wrists.
"I told David I had had enough and was going to kill myself and he said 'get on with it then' - I then thought 'why should it be me? It's you'."
She is then alleged to have stabbed him three times.
Mrs Jackson admits manslaughter but denies murder.
The trial continues.