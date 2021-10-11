Robin Withers' family 'devastated' by West Pennard ditch crash
- Published
The family of a man who died after his car crashed into a water-filled ditch have thanked the emergency services who tried to save him.
Robin Withers, 57, from Shepton Mallet, was driving a Chrysler Cruiser along a farm track in West Pennard and crashed.
His passenger called 999 but was unable to confirm their precise location. Following an hour long search, emergency services found the car.
Mr Withers' family said their lives had "been changed forever".
In a statement the family added: "All of Robin's family and friends are devastated by this loss."
The crash happened near East Street Lane on 2 October.
A police helicopter helped with the search and the car was found at 20:04 BST, about an hour after the trapped passenger contacted emergency services.
Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics Mr Withers could not be saved and he died at the scene.
The passenger was freed from the car and taken to Yeovil District Hospital as a precaution.
