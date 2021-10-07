Tewkesbury stabbings: Man, 51, charged with murder
A man has been charged in connection with a series of stabbings that had left a 43-year-old man dead.
Can Arslan, of Snowdonia Road in Tewksbury, has been charged with the murder of Matthew Boorman.
The 51-year-old has also been charged with the attempted murder of Peter Marsden, one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Sarah Boorman, and one count of affray.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in court on Friday.
During the incident, two off-duty police officers risked their lives to tackle the knifeman and restrain him.
Mr Boorman was treated at the scene by paramedics but was declared dead a short time later.
