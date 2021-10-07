Rising Covid rates cause disruption at Somerset schools
- Published
Headteachers in Somerset say they are seeing "serious disruption" from Covid infections among students and staff.
There are currently more than 40 schools having to reintroduce social distancing and other measures.
Mendip has the eleventh highest rate in England at nearly double the national average Covid rate.
The NHS said it has written to secondary schools to let them know Covid vaccinations will be offered to children aged between 12 and 15.
Mark Woodlock, the headteacher of the Blue School in Wells and chair of Somerset Association of Secondary Heads, said cases had "exploded".
"We have about 150 student cases at the moment and in the last 10 days we have nine members of staff who've tested positive and a number of other staff and students who've had to isolate as well," he said.
Mr Woodlock added "every single class is being disrupted".
'Pressure is on'
Trudi Grant, the director of public health for Somerset, added that schools were "struggling to cope".
"The pressure is on for some schools and it's incumbent on all of us to try to help protect the spread of the infection.
"To stop the virus from from getting into schools in the first place, we've all got to keep up testing twice a week and with the hands, face, space and ventilation. It's really important and I would plead to people to keep wearing face masks."
A spokesman for the Somerset COVID-19 Vaccination Programme said schools would be contacted by October half term to let them know when the team would be at each school to offer vaccines.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk