Portishead death: Woman named as Brittany Parrotte
A woman who was found dead at a block of apartments has been named.
The body of Brittany Parrotte, 31, was discovered at Paper Mill Gardens, Portishead, near Bristol, on Wednesday.
A post-mortem examination revealed no signs of assault. It found there was "no indication" to suggest any third-party involvement in her death.
A man, 27, who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation. Further tests are due to take place.
