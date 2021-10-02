Somerset: Work under way to dual section of A303
Construction work has officially begun on a multimillion-pound project to dual a major trunk road.
National Highways was given permission by the government in late January to widen the A303 between the Podimore and Sparkford roundabouts in Somerset.
The new dual carriageway section is expected to open in early 2024.
Public consultation is also due to begin on its £328m scheme to widen the A358 between Ilminster and Taunton where it connects to the M5 motorway.
The construction site was opened on Friday by Somerset MPs Marcus Fysh and David Warburton.
The scheme was originally budgeted to cost up to £250m but has since been reduced to about £135m.
It will be fully funded by central government, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Roads minister Baroness Vere said the road would "enhance capacity, cut journey times and improve road safety".
She added it would also help to boost the local economy, improve access to housing and create jobs.
The construction will be primarily based out of a new compound built on the northern side of the A303 near West Camel, with National Highways promising that motorists will suffer minimal disruption through diversions or contraflows for the rest of the current year.
In addition to making the road into a dual carriageway, the A303 scheme will provide safer routes for pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians, as well as maintaining access for local farmers.
The scheme is one of three connected projects designed to provide an unbroken dual carriageway link between the M3 in Hampshire and the M5 in Somerset.
However, a separate scheme to widen the A358 between Ilminster and Taunton will not be funded, National Highways has confirmed.
