Flood-prevention work planned for A39 in Somerset
- Published
A flood-prone section of a road is set to get a £350,000 upgrade.
Somerset County Council and the Somerset Rivers Authority (SRA) is building flood defences on the A39 at Carhampton Cross in Somerset.
Bigger pipes, concrete chambers and a catch pit will be built so large volumes of water can drain away.
Cabinet member for transport John Woodman said: "Thousands of people in the Carhampton Cross area have been hit badly by flooding for too long."
"During periods of heavy rain, existing drainage systems just get overwhelmed, so we need to act. If we don't, the problem will only get worse," he added.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service has said roadworks will also be done on the drainage on Hill Lane, Orchard Road and Eastbury Road leading to Blue Anchor and Watchet.
The A39 will be closed from Monday, 11 October although emergency vehicles and large heavy lorries will still be able to go through.
Mr Woodman added: "I recognise that roadworks and road closures are rarely popular, but this scheme will make a big difference to people's ability to get safely through Carhampton in the future.
"There will be some short-term disruption while the work is being done, but please bear with us."
