Bath tech firm says more diversity supports innovation
- Published
A financial technology firm has said recruiting "BAME trailblazers" helps to increase innovation in the sector.
Seccl in Bath said it had increased its number of paid summer internships from three to seven to encourage the next generation of technology leaders.
Former intern Arifa Hussain, 22, said tech companies needed to "cherish fresh perspectives" if they wanted to thrive.
Its CEO Sam Handfield-Jones said without diversity you "can't turn away from" traditional approaches as easily.
Seccl develops investment software for financial technology groups and financial advice firms.
It started its paid internship programme in 2020.
According to Statista, ONS and The Chartered Institute for IT, the tech sector had 775,000 employees in 2019 of which 268,000 were from Bame backgrounds.
Ms Hussain said gender and ethnic diversity was "really out of balance" in the tech sector, "but that doesn't mean we can't change that".
"There tends to be rich white male figures at the top of this sector and that's someone I can't look up to," she said.
"But you can still be the change and remove those barriers. I hope I encourage other people who look like me to have the confidence to apply for jobs in tech.
"Despite coming from a different background Seccl cherished a fresh perspective and that's important."
A Chartered Institute for IT spokeswoman said: "Clearly, it is important that the right person is picked for the right job, but there needs to be a more inclusive recruitment approach across the board."
Alankrit Mata, 20, from Bristol said diversity in any sector was "crucial".
"Having the same people doesn't allow for new ideas and doesn't help to bring people above the positive line," he said.
"People need to be allowed to challenge the place where they are working and tech is no different.
"The internship I did at Secl was a great experience being put straight into the deep end, and it was positive being in a place that respected our faith holidays."
