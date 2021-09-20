Hinkley Point C: Fire starts at nuclear power station site
A fire has broken out at a nuclear power station being built in Somerset.
The fire at Hinkley Point C started at about 14:20 BST in a temporary building on Hinkley Point Road.
Ten crews were sent to tackle it and the fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service said there were no reported injuries.
EDF Energy said construction work had not been affected and an investigation into the cause was under way.
A company spokesman said it was a "small fire in a temporary building away from the main construction area".
Hinkley Point C is being built at a cost of between £22bn to £23bn and is expected to open in 2026.
