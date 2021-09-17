Brexit and Covid blamed for Bath Christmas market being scaled back
A major Christmas market will be scaled back this year due to a shortage of logistics and security staff.
The Bath Christmas Market, which usually attracts 400,000 visitors, was given the go-ahead by Bath and North East Somerset Council in June.
But the council said the "double whammy" of Brexit and Covid had led to a "national recruitment crisis" making it impossible to run as normal.
The market was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.
Mandy Bishop, Chief Operating Officer at Bath and North East Somerset Council, said: "Although the market we're used to seeing has had to be reshaped we can still do some beautiful things in our city."
Ms Bishop said there will still be a small number of traditional chalets around the Abbey and Abbey Green, and an artisan market in Queen Square.
here will also be rides such as a Victorian carousel and street entertainment, and some of the historic buildings in the city will be lit up.
She said: "There is still going to be christmas in Bath and there will be plenty for people to see.
"The situation we're finding ourselves in is not unique to Bath.
"It's a large market, open access which prevents us restricting numbers which means we need a significant number of staff to keep people safe and we are unable to recruit due to Brexit and Covid."
Ms Bishop said that the reduced numbers of stalls will mostly be run by local suppliers, and there will also be a virtual market where those who miss out on getting a stall can sell goods online.
