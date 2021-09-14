Buckland St Mary air crash: Family pays tribute to killed artist
- Published
An artist who was killed in a light aircraft crash was "the foundation stone of the family", her relatives have said.
Margaret Costa, from east Devon, was the only passenger in the plane that crashed on farmland near Buckland St Mary, Somerset at about 10:30 BST on 12 August, killing her and the pilot.
The crash is being investigated by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.
The 74-year-old's family said the world felt "less colourful" without her.
In a statement, they said she was one of only a handful of artists worldwide who specialised in "fore-edge painting", which are hidden watercolours painted on the opening side of books.
"She was a much-loved mum and a nanny to four grandchildren," they said.
"She was the foundation stone of the family and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
"The world feels a less colourful place without her, but she blessed those she knew with many beautiful memories to remember her by."
