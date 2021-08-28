BBC News

Large industrial unit fire in Somerset was 'accidental'

image sourceKirsti Elmer
image captionFire crews were sent to Whitley Road in Banwell at about 15:30 BST on Friday

A large fire in an industrial unit which caused smoke to drift across a motorway was accidental, firefighters said.

A "controlled burn" of rubbish spread to buildings on an industrial estate in Whitley Road, Banwell, on Friday.

Firefighters put up a cordon and evacuated properties after they were told hazardous fertiliser was being kept in a unit and made it safe.

No-one was hurt. People who were evacuated were back home by 23:00.

Smoke could be seen drifting across the M5 close to junction 21 at the height of the fire.

image captionSmoke from the fire was seen drifting over the M5

