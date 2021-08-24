Covid: Sedgemoor's low natural immunity could be behind spike
- Published
Low levels of natural immunity in unvaccinated residents could be why part of Somerset has the highest rates of coronavirus cases in England.
Director of Public Health for Somerset, Professor Trudi Grant, said that before the recent spike in Sedgemoor, the county had "very low infection rates".
Sedgemoor District Council's 723 cases per 100,000 is the highest in England.
Prof Grant said the majority of cases were in the younger population who were yet to received their second jab.
"What you've got to bear in mind is that traditionally we've had very low infection rates in Somerset," she said.
"It has been lower than most parts of the UK and, as a result of that, we've got a lower level of natural immunity in our residents and in particular that younger population that haven't had full vaccination yet and, predominantly, that's where we're seeing most of the cases," she added.
Prof Grant said that in places with larger populations, younger people who had not been fully vaccinated might have a degree of natural immunity because "they've had much more infection around".
"We're slightly lower in that because we haven't had the levels of infection," she added.
Recent data shows cases were highest among those aged 15 to 19 years, followed by those aged 20 to 24 years.
More people mixing following the relaxation of social-distancing measures and tourists visiting the area are also thought to be contributing factors.
John Turner, from Visit Somerset, said tourists can be assured of a warm welcome but asked them to be extra careful.
"They need to show responsibility because September is just around the corner and what we don't want to do is to see ourselves going into another lockdown later in the year because of the severity of infections," he said.
Alan House, who runs Holiday Resort Unity and Brean Leisure Park, which are both in Sedgemoor, said the infection rates were having an impact on his business.
"Throughout the summer holidays it's been a case of wondering how many of my team are going to be turning up for work. At the moment we've got about a dozen staff isolating" he added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk