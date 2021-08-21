Bath Reggae Festival cancelled due to portable loos shortage
- Published
Organisers of the first reggae festival in Bath cancelled on Friday due to being unable to source any portable loos.
More than 2,000 music fans were expected to head to the inaugural Bath Reggae Festival on Saturday.
Spokesperson for event organisers VIP Production, Jack Wilkinson said: "There has been a mention of September but again that can't be guaranteed."
The event was due to take place at Kensington Meadows in the city.
He added that a "few factors" needed to be discussed before a new date is made for the festival. If the event was not held next month, he said it was hoped it could be staged early next year.
On Friday, Bath and North East Somerset Council said in a statement it was notifying residents that organisers had "decided to postpone their event".
It added that ticket holders were being asked "not to travel to the site" and to contact the organisers for further details.
On the festival's website, organisers said it was "with great regret" they were announcing the event's postponement "until a later date".
"Unfortunately, in the last day a few of our key infrastructure contacts fell through and we would not have been able to produce the event correctly," they said.
They added that news about refunds would "come soon".
