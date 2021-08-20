Paul Hobbs heart surgery survivor completes 26-mile pier walk
A committed fundraiser who survived life-saving heart surgery has completed a marathon walk around a pier.
Paul Hobbs walked 26.2 miles (42.1 km) around Weston-super-Mare's Grand Pier two years to the day after undergoing open-heart surgery.
He completed the challenge on Thursday and has raised £2,828 for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).
"I was very fortunate, so the reason I'm doing this is to help save lives in the future," he said.
Mr Hobbs suffered a life-threatening aneurysm near his heart in 2019 and said he wanted to encourage people to come forward for health checks to prevent them experiencing the problems he had.
"We hope to send out a big message of awareness to people to go and get checked, to try to get screening if possible and to raise more money for research," he said.
The 72-year-old said when he was diagnosed via a scan for an unrelated health issue, he had no obvious symptoms.
"In April 2019 I was doing a walk on this very pier and seven or eight weeks later I was diagnosed with this aneurysm at the root of my heart and a month or so after I was having a very dangerous operation.
"I had to have an aortic valve replaced and a bypass as well so it was a massive operation but I came through it thankfully to be able to tell the tale today."
Mr Hobbs was joined by friends and supporters including Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis for the walk, in his 26th year of fundraising for the BHF.
"I thought it was appropriate to do 26 miles. I'm delighted to be able to do something like this and to be able to help others," he added.
