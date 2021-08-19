Cleaner treated after accidently concocting chlorine gas
- Published
A fire service is warning of the dangers of mixing chemicals after a cleaner was treated by paramedics when she inadvertently concocted chlorine gas.
The woman mixed bleach and descaler to clean a dishwasher and began to experience breathing difficulties.
Crews were called to Combe St Nicholas in Somerset to treat the woman.
Devon and Somerset Fire Service said people think it boosts "cleaning power" but can create a "cocktail of nasties".
The woman was trying to thoroughly clean a dishwasher on Monday when she combined the two household cleaning products and accidentally created the corrosive chlorine gas.
'Potent cocktail'
Despite inhaling the fumes, she has made a full recovery.
Paul Mitchell, from the service, said there were numerous products that when mixed together can react to create a "potent cocktail".
"In this case, chlorine gas was released which can cause significant health effects," he said.
"It attacks the membranes within your eyes, nose, mouth and lungs and will start basically eating away at tissue.
"Fortunately, it was small quantities so the reaction time was short but it produced enough gas to cause the lady to suffer breathing difficulties."
'Very dangerous mixture'
He said the fire service received quite a few calls each year from people who had accidently mixed different chemicals together.
"Most calls that we get are when people mix an acid based product like a descaler and they put in bleach, thinking it will add a bit of potency," he said.
"In fact doing that creates a very dangerous mixture which than releases chlorine gas.
"Our advise is read the label and don't mix household chemicals together."