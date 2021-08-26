Ben Saunders Foundation raises over £200,000 in first year
A foundation created by a teenager with a rare form of cancer has raised more than £200,000 in its first year.
Ben Saunders, from Bath, was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma in October 2019.
The 18-year-old died on 25 August 2020, but not before setting up his own foundation to support young people with cancer.
The charity purchased a lodge at Cotswold Water Park last October, providing free holidays for those dealing with the disease.
Now the foundation is looking to expand its services by purchasing a second lodge, allowing more families dealing with cancer and bereavement to enjoy a break.
'He just never wanted to be forgotten'
Ben's dad Tom Saunders said that the last 12 months had been a "rollercoaster of emotions".
"Sometimes you're up remembering happy times but the majority of it is very very sad, very tiring and very difficult to come to terms with.
"The charity was all Ben's idea. He designed the logo, he set up our first two fundraising events.
"We had no real idea how it would grow, what would happen but he just never wanted to be forgotten."
Weeks before his death, Ben himself enjoyed a similar holiday with his school friends provided by a foundation based in London. Mr Saunders said "he absolutely loved it".
"He wanted to do something similar - he wanted to be able to provide teenagers and young adults with holidays where they could get away with their friends and family and make memories they would never forget.
Mr Saunders said that the foundation has given him "a sense of purpose" and helped him to "carry on" after Ben's death, explaining that sometimes "I really didn't want to."
"Ben was very clear with his instructions of what he wanted and everyday I wake up and try and deliver on it," he said.
The charity purchased its first lodge back in October 2020 and have had around 20 families from across the country stay in it since Covid-19 restrictions lifted in April.
"We have another 15 booked in between now and November but we probably turn away as many as we host because we can't fit them all in", Mr Saunders said.
The charity is looking to purchase a second on the same Cirencester site, not only helping cancer patients but bereaved families like their own.
"A project like this is not cheap. We have to pay for the site fees and the upkeep so we need to keep on fundraising", said Mr Saunders.
In the next few months they have fundraisers including climbing "Ben Nevis for Ben" and people taking part in the Bath Half Marathon in aid of the charity.
'We could leave everything behind'
Verity Barker, 21 from Bristol, was first diagnosed with cancer at 17 and was treated on the same ward as Ben.
She and her boyfriend enjoyed a holiday at 'Ben's Retreat' back in July.
"It was so invaluable and it was so relaxing especially after Covid.
"It was so away and so detached from cancer. You can just come away, leave behind everything and just have a break.
"I think the fact that this whole idea came from Ben's mind and the warmth that radiated from him even when he was so ill and so aware of his own mortality."
'It felt like we could breathe again'
Chrissy Cruickshank, 24, from Yatton, was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a type of bone cancer, in August 2019 while at university.
She enjoyed a holiday at the retreat with her family in June.
"It was the first time we were all together without hospital and doctors involved. We could just chill and not be reminded of anything cancer related," she said.
"It felt like we could breathe for the first time in a while."
Miss Cruickshank decided to mark the anniversary of Ben's death by taking part in a English channel swim in aid of the charity.
"I want to say a massive thank you to Ben for having this idea and thank his family for making his wish come true. We wouldn't have had the chance to have that break without them.
- If you, or someone you know, have been affected by bereavement, the BBC Action Line. has details of organisations that may be able to help.
