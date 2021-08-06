Weston shanty festival benefits from Covid call-off
- Published
The organisers of a town's first-ever sea shanty festival hope to benefit from the genre's new-found popularity.
The team behind the Weston-super-Mare Shanty and Folk Festival planned to hold the event in 2020, but were scuppered by the pandemic.
But the delay has been a help rather than a hindrance, as sea shanties became hugely popular in lockdown.
Robin Whitlock, from local band The Steepholmers, said the last year had put shanties "on the cultural map".
About 60 bands will play in venues across Weston-super-Mare this weekend beginning on Friday.
Mr Whitlock said the idea for the festival had come from when The Steepholmers performed at the Mevagissey Shanty Festival in 2019.
Inspired by the event, the band came back to Somerset intending to hold their own version last summer, but Covid-19 got in the way.
But the delay has proved to be no bad thing, as during lockdown sea shanties have stormed the charts.
Bristol band The Longest Johns scored a hit with their version of traditional song The Wellerman while Scottish singer Nathan Evans ended up performing at The Brit Awards as the craze took hold.
"When The Wellerman started being played a lot we were delighted, as I'm sure many other sea shanty bands were," said Mr Whitlock.
"It really put sea shanties on the cultural map and I definitely think we've profited from that, even here in Weston."
Entry to all venues, except Weston Pier, is free during the festival with donations going to the RNLI.
Mr Whitlock said bands were coming from across the UK and even some from Europe, with the main stage being in the town's Italian Gardens.
"We'd like to make it an annual event, we've already set the dates for 2022," he added.
