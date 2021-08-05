Burnham-on-Sea fire: Fire causes 'severe damage' to pier
Several fire crews were sent to fight a blaze on an historic seaside pier.
Appliances from Devon and Somerset were alerted just after 12:00 BST to the fire on the pier at Burnham-on-Sea.
At one point six fire engines were at the scene of the fire, which is believed to have involved a wood storage area and a bin.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had caused "severe damage" to parts of the timber-framed pier.
"The cause [of the fire] is undetermined at this time, and investigations continue," the service added, saying the fire was fully out just before 17:00 BST.
Opened just before World War One, the pier, which houses an amusement arcade, was taken over by new owners in 2017, having been family-owned for nearly 50 years.