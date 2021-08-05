BBC News

Burnham-on-Sea fire: Fire causes 'severe damage' to pier

Published
image sourceBurnham-On-Sea.com
image captionThe fire was reported just after lunchtime

Several fire crews were sent to fight a blaze on an historic seaside pier.

Appliances from Devon and Somerset were alerted just after 12:00 BST to the fire on the pier at Burnham-on-Sea.

At one point six fire engines were at the scene of the fire, which is believed to have involved a wood storage area and a bin.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had caused "severe damage" to parts of the timber-framed pier.

"The cause [of the fire] is undetermined at this time, and investigations continue," the service added, saying the fire was fully out just before 17:00 BST.

Opened just before World War One, the pier, which houses an amusement arcade, was taken over by new owners in 2017, having been family-owned for nearly 50 years.

image captionThe fire started on the end of the pier
image captionFive fire appliances were sent to tackle the fire
image captionThe main road past the pier was partly shut

Related Topics