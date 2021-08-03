Multi-million pound Glastonbury projects to go ahead with budget cut
- Published
A dozen projects designed to regenerate Glastonbury town centre will still go ahead, despite nearly £1m being cut from the budget.
An arts centre, an environment centre and a clean energy project will all benefit from the investment that has come from the government's towns fund.
Mendip District Council applied for £24.5m but did not get the full amount.
It has now agreed to proceed with all 12 projects but with each having their budgets cut by 3.6%.
Glastonbury is one of two Somerset towns, along with Bridgwater, that successfully applied for support from the towns fund in September 2019.
The Glastonbury town deal board, led by Mendip District Council, was also awarded £500,000 of "accelerator funding" for five small initiatives in October 2020.
Glastonbury mayor, Jon Cousins, said: "There are elements within the town investment plan (TIP) that benefit different parts of our community... it is only right that all of our ambitions for the town are realised, albeit with nominal budget cuts."
District council leader Ros Wyke said: "I'm delighted to hear of the good progress made by the Glastonbury town deal board.
"Glastonbury is a major visitor destination as well as a very special place to live and work. The 12 projects in development will bring together infrastructure and services to enable greater prosperity."
"They are exactly what the people of this unique town deserve" said Ms Wyke.
The 12 projects that will now be developed are:
- Regeneration of the Baily's Buildings as a zero-carbon business hub
- The Glastonbury Environment Centre will also be created within the Baily's Buildings
- An enterprise and innovation centre in Beckery House
- Renovation of St Brigid's Chapel and Field
- An arts and music hub in the Red Brick Building
- A solar powered clean energy project
- A 23 acre food and farming centre
- A new park and ride service
- Regeneration of St Dunstan's House as a community hub
- Renovating the entrance to Glastonbury Abbey
- Improvements to the Tor Leisure Centre site
- The creation of a new site for the travelling community
The town deal board will now submit business cases for all 12 developments to secure the government funding.