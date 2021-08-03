Louis Bednall stabbing: Murder accused 'wanted to love people'
- Published
A man accused of a "frantic and intense" murder over a bottle of vodka denied the attack to police saying he "wanted to love people".
Matthew Sheridan, 29, is accused of stabbing Louis Bednall, 40, as they both visited friends at different flats in Yeovil, Somerset, in December 2020.
They had a "brief dispute" before Mr Sheridan knifed Mr Bednall in the head and neck, Exeter Crown Court has heard.
Mr Sheridan, of South Petherton, denies one count of murder.
He claims the friend he was visiting carried out the attack.
The court has heard Mr Bednall believed Mr Sheridan had stolen a bottle of vodka from his friend's flat and demanded that he return it.
Snapchat video
Mr Sheridan had recorded a Snapchat video in which he said "I think I've murdered someone" but later said the comment was not serious.
Transcripts of police interviews following Mr Sheridan's arrest were read out by prosecutor Anna Vigars QC and a police officer on Monday.
In one, Mr Sheridan was shown CCTV of him coming out of the room in which he allegedly attacked Mr Bednall, who was from South Devon.
Mr Sheridan said: "I did not kill him. I didn't know the lad. I didn't have any issues with him. There was no reason for me to get into anything with him.
'Not aggressive'
"It is just nonsense. I didn't burgle anyone's alcohol. I don't lose my temper. I'd rather be friends with people. I would rather have common ground rather than increasing the angst.
"I'm not an aggressive person. I want to love people. I want to compromise. I don't want to fight people. I'm not like that."
Mr Sheridan said he was not drunk on the night Mr Bednall died because he had to go to work on a farm the next day.
The trial continues.