Swan impaled with fishing hook in River Avon in Bath
A swan was found with a discarded fishing hook impaled through its leg on a river.
The bird was found distressed near the River Avon in Bath as the hook - with a fishing lure and a line attached - left it unable to move freely.
It was sedated while a vet removed the hook and later put back in the water.
The RSPCA has urged anglers to be "extra cautious" with their rubbish and to make sure they leave nothing behind after fishing trips.
It said nearly 40% of the 1,510 litter-related calls it received last year across the country were about animals being hurt by fishing litter.
Seal strangled
Other call-outs included a seal being strangled by an old fishing net, while dozens of swans swallowed or were pierced by old fishing hooks or got caught up in fishing lines.
RSPCA animal rescue officer Dean Wilkins, who treated the bird on July 25, said: "Fishing litter in our waterways, such as discarded lines and hooks, can easily snag water birds and other wildlife, causing terrible injuries and suffering.
"We strongly urge those who enjoy fishing to be extra cautious to make sure nothing is left behind."
The animal charity shared five tips for anglers to use when fishing:
- take unwanted fishing line home and cut it into pieces before putting it in the bin
- be aware of surrounding trees - discarded line caught in foliage causes problems for wildlife
- don't leave bait unattended - always remove from the hook and put it in safe place
- use a bait box
- dispose of any litter you see, even if it's not your own
Mr Wilkins said: "Most anglers are very responsible when disposing of their litter, but it only takes one careless person to endanger the life of an animal.
"If members of the public see discarded litter we would encourage them to pick it up safely and put it in the bin, remembering to wash their hands afterwards."
