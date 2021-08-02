Classical violinists play 100th lockdown 'doorstep concert'
- Published
Two classical violinists who spent lockdown playing outside people's homes have performed their 100th concert.
Lucy Hewson and Rebecca Prosser set up "Concert on Your Doorstep" in May 2020, after all their work was cancelled.
Since then, they have played everything from Bach to Abba across Bath and the South West to audiences of 30 down to "one person, through an open window".
Ms Hewson, said: "Que Sera, Sera has been a firm favourite and been our theme for this year of Covid."
The two professionally-trained musicians started performing 30-minute concerts outside the homes of elderly and vulnerable people early in lockdown to combat social isolation.
Over the last 15 months, they have performed more than 100 socially-distanced concerts to more than 1,300 people.
"We've played on grass verges, on pavements, in people's front gardens and round the back of care homes," said Ms Hewson.
"The smallest crowd we've played for was one person through an open window, they were elderly and bed-bound, and the largest was 33 people."
'Whatever the weather'
The classically-trained pair originally only asked for donations for their performances, but have now started charging a nominal fee.
But Ms Hewson said they "always play outside" and play "whatever the weather".
"We fund raised to buy ourselves a gazebo but we've stood out in all weathers," she said.
"Christmas was freezing cold so it has been quite an extreme sport, but I think our violins are vanished with yacht varnish."
With the final easing of lockdown measures last month, Ms Hewson said they had found their outdoor concerts so enjoyable that they will continue playing.
"We will definitely carry on," she said.
"In a concert hall, there's a barrier between you and the audience but when you're playing outside there's an immediate reaction. People sing along, dance and sometimes cry and you can see their faces.
"And there's nowhere to hide, you have to give 150% to get the music across."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk