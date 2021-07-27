Yeovil stabbing: Accused filmed Snapchat video 'confessing murder'
- Published
A man accused of killing a father-of-five recorded a Snapchat video minutes later in which he said "I think I've murdered someone", a jury heard.
Louis Bednall, 40, suffered fatal stab wounds on a visit to a friend's flat in Yeovil, Somerset, on 12 December 2020.
Matthew Sheridan, who was visiting a friend in another flat, recorded the video in the 35 minutes before he was arrested over the attack.
Mr Sheridan, 29, of South Petherton, denies murder at Exeter Crown Court.
Vodka row
In the video he said: "I've just been done for murder. I have just murdered someone," and filmed a cut on his hand before he said: "I'm not going to be able to cage fight."
Mr Bednall believed Mr Sheridan had stolen a bottle of vodka from his friend's flat and demanded that he return it, the court heard.
Prosecutors said Mr Bednall, from South Devon, was the victim of a "frantic and intense attack" in which Mr Sheridan stabbed him repeatedly in the neck, shoulder and head.
Mr Bednall's girlfriend Tanaya Robins said she tried in vain to save his life, wrapping clothes over his wounds.
"It happened so fast. I shouted out that he had killed him. I looked at Louis and just knew he wasn't going to survive - and all because of a bottle of vodka," she said.
"I used my jumper and hoodie to try to apply pressure to the wounds but he was still bleeding hard and could feel the blood pouring between my fingers. I watched him go white.
"I was doing everything I could but he had a punctured jugular. I literally had to watch him die."
The trial continues.
