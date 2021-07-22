Bath counter-terror measures approved by council
Revised plans for a "ring of steel" around a city centre have been approved despite claims it could leave areas inaccessible for disabled residents.
Changes to anti-terror proposals will give blue badge holders, taxis carrying them, and their carers access to core streets around Bath Abbey.
The centre will be closed to all other vehicles from 10:00 until 18:00.
The county council said the measures provided a balance between accessibility and security.
Work is due to start over the summer and autumn with restrictions due to come into effect by December.
Critics said the compromises did not go far enough and would compound access issues caused by social distancing measures, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In an emotional appeal to Bath and North East Somerset Council cabinet members, Julie Gregory said her life had been ruined by hidden disabilities that meant she could not stand for long, walk far or use public transport.
"If I can't park outside, I can't go - end of story," she said.
"Pedestrianising our city is a disproportionate response to an unlikely terrorist action."
Opponents branded the original proposals "draconian" for including a 24/7 ban on food and parcel deliveries into the secure zone, with residents required to apply for permits for larger deliveries or scaffolding, and trades people forced to park outside and bring their kit in on trolleys.
Following changes, backed by Avon and Somerset Police, core streets around the Abbey will be open to traffic between 18:00 and 10:00 with York Street not reopening until 22:00.
The new measures will not result in any loss of any parking for residents or blue badge holders, as the latter will be allowed to park on Cheap Street, Westgate Street and Upper Borough Walls on double yellow lines for up to three hours, via controlled access.
But conservative group leader Vic Pritchard said the measures would still leave parts of Bath inaccessible for blue badge holders adding that the council did not consider disabled people when it first drew up the proposals.
He said the £2.7m budget looked "extravagant" and warned that costs were at risk of "spiralling out of control".
