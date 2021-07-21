Neo-Nazi Andrew Dymock jailed for terror offences
A neo-Nazi who created two banned terrorist groups has been jailed for seven years.
Andrew Dymock, 24, from Bath, was convicted of 12 terror offences and three hate crimes last month.
He led the groups System Resistance Network (SRN) and Sonnenkrieg Division, which were both outlawed by the government last year.
A judge said he had been "driven by an extremist mindset" and promoted a "distorted and wicked cause".
Dymock, the son of two academics, was arrested after a BBC News investigation in December 2018 exposed his extremist activities.
Judge Mark Dennis QC, sentencing at the Old Bailey, said he believed Dymock was dangerous and posed a "significant risk of serious harm" to the public.
"It is clear you were a leader and not a follower", he said.
