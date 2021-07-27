Frome man, 76, gives 100th blood donation
By Alexandra Bassingham
BBC News
- Published
A 76-year-old man has given his 100th blood donation, having started in 1970.
John Smart, from Frome, started giving blood when he was 25, while working at Somerset printers Butler and Tanner.
He was tempted by his employer's offer of half an hour paid time off and the promise of a "free cup of tea and a biscuit" afterwards.
NHS Blood and Transport said the "fantastic achievement" puts Mr Smart within "one percent of donors who reach their 100th donation."
Senior charge nurse Matthew Byron said: "John has shown great commitment over many years, saving and improving lives with each donation.
"We thank John for his incredible dedication."
Mr Smart said "there were no altruistic thoughts on my behalf the first time" and the paid time off and cup of tea and a biscuit was "a hook we couldn't refuse".
During his first visit he was given a little book to record each donation.
He said: "If I'd known then I'd get to 100 donations I'd have laughed."
When he reached his 75th donation, Mr Smart and his wife Pam were invited to a presentation dinner in the Cotswolds.
They heard from a guest speaker in her 20s who described a condition she was born with.
'Incredibly humbling'
"She said most babies born with it died at a few months but they tried a new procedure with her where they replaced her blood with new blood.
"She told us because of all the procedures, gene therapy and the blood given, she needed no further treatment and was looking forward to a healthy life.
"It was incredibly humbling and I still get emotional about it now."
'Amazing'
Blood donation area manager Ruth Bilbe said: "Giving blood is amazing - each donation can save up to three lives.
"John's impressive milestone means that he has helped up to 300 people with his generous donations."
Mr Smart said he felt "extremely lucky" with his health, but his wife had open heart surgery three years ago.
"Within 36 hours she had a bleed on the chest and had to go back in to surgery and needed blood transfusions," he said.
Mrs Smart was also diagnosed with blood cancer in October 2019 and must take chemo tablets for the remainder of her life.
Mr Smart said that he doesn't normally talk about giving blood but "if someone sees this and goes along and gives blood this would be a massive success as far as I'm concerned."
Ms Bilbe, said although "in the last year demand for blood was lower than normal… these coming weeks and months could be the most challenging time of the pandemic.
"We need new and returning donors who are fit, healthy and can donate to please book and make an appointment to help make a difference."
Mr Smart said giving blood "does me good too, a bit like an oil change.
"I feel a bit tired for a day or so then my body's buzzing."
