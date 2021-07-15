Glastonbury Festival creator helps fund Shepton Mallet library
A refurbished library has reopened after its future was secured with celebrity funding.
Shepton Mallet Library reopened on Wednesday after the community fought to keep it in its current location.
Somerset County Council had proposed moving the service to the Shape Centre as part of a savings review.
The improvements were made possible with Town Council investment and a contribution from Glastonbury Festival creator, Michael Eavis.
Shepton Mallet Town Council agreed to invest £15,000 per year for five years and Mr Eavis' contribution of £8,000 per year for five years will help secure the long-term future for the library in the Market Place.
"It's been a major part of Shepton for the whole of my life, I've got 19 grandchildren and they'll use it," said Mr Eavis.
The development is part of the wider regeneration of the town centre being championed by the town council.
The library will serve as a hub for the community with longer opening hours and increased staff resources.
It has been remodelled, allowing it to be used outside of normal business hours by community groups and local organisations.