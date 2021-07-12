BBC News

A36 crash: Two men die in three-vehicle collision

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe road was closed until 08:15 BST on Monday while collision investigators examined the scene and the vehicles were recovered

Two men have died in a crash involving "at least three vehicles" on the A36 near Bath, police said.

It happened near Hinton Charterhouse at 23:45 BST on Sunday.

A man and a woman were also injured and taken to hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Avon and Somerset Police closed the road between Bathampton and Norton St Phillip but it has since reopened. Police are appealing for witnesses.

