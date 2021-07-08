Covid-19: Girl, 17, struggling with lockdown took own life
A "bubbly" teenager took her own life after struggling with isolation during lockdown, an inquest heard.
Gabrielle Treharne, 17, was found dead at her home in Cannington, Bridgwater, Somerset, on 2 March.
She had been self-isolating in the two weeks before her death after her parents tested positive for coronavirus.
Senior Coroner for Somerset Tony Williams reached a conclusion of suicide.
'Very sociable person'
In a statement read to the hearing, her father Jago Treharne said "Gabrielle had struggled with lack of contact due to lockdown."
She had made notes on her mobile phone of the conversations she wanted to have with friends when they could see each other again, the inquest heard.
"She could be a party animal and was a very social person," he added.
He told the inquest how his daughter had "plans for the future", such as buying a car and getting another horse to share with her sister, but he said she had also been "struggling" with the apprenticeship she was on.
He said she had always seemed "happy, though private" and her mother Vaida Treharne said she had not had any concerns about her daughter's mental wellbeing.
"Although she found lockdown very difficult, she appeared to be coping," Mrs Treharne said.
'Acted impulsively'
The inquest heard how their isolation period had ended a few days before 2 March.
Both parents had been out at work and on their return they found Gabrielle unresponsive in her bedroom with the speakers turned on.
The coroner called it a "tragically sad situation" as it appeared the teenager had been keeping her worries to herself.
He said: ""There was a window of opportunity, a period of time when she knew she wouldn't be disturbed."
"The impression is that she has acted impulsively, although I believe deliberately," Mr Williams said.
