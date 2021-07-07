Double-decker bus fire closes A370 at Long Ashton
- Published
A double-decker bus has caught fire, closing a main commuter road.
Several fire crews were called to the A370 Long Ashton bypass, on the outskirts of Bristol, just after 13:46 BST on Wednesday.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service said the bus was "well alight" when firefighters arrived and breathing apparatus had to be deployed.
The road remains closed in both directions and motorists have been warned to avoid the area.
First West of England, which owns the bus - an X1 service from Bristol to Weston-super-Mare - said the driver and passengers were all evacuated safely.
The company's commercial manager Simon Ford said all passengers had been taken to a replacement bus, and there would be a "thorough investigation" into the cause of the fire.
In a statement Avon Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Bedminster, Bath and Kingswood had been sent to fight the blaze, using high-pressure hose reels.
"Firefighters remain on the scene damping down. The cause of the fire is thought to be accidental," it added.
A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said police and highways officers are supporting the fire service at the scene, and a road inspection will be carried out before it reopens.
Some bus services along the route are being diverted through the village of Long Ashton.
🚧SERVICE UPDATE - X1 / X8🚧— First West of England (@FirstBSA) July 7, 2021
Our x1 and x8 services are on diversion via Long Ashton Village due to restricted access on A370