Bath Big Issue seller returns to being a chef after 13 years
A Big Issue seller who became a familiar city centre sight has stepped down to take up a new job.
Ian Duff has been selling the magazine in the centre of Bath for 13 years, and says he thinks of his customers as "family".
But sales dropped during lockdown so he has gone back to being a chef - his profession before becoming homeless.
"I wouldn't say I've loved every single day but I've loved meeting people," said Mr Duff.
"It's been a major part of my life for 13 years. It's been a big stepping stone."
Mr Duff, 55, was a former pub manager but became homeless after the company he worked for went into liquidation.
"Someone recommended the Big Issue to me and to be honest, while I'd heard about it, I didn't really know what it was about," he said.
He said he had decided to stop selling the magazine because sales had dropped from about 100 to 120 copies a week to "about 40" during the pandemic.
Another reason was that his dog Boycie, a familiar sight alongside Mr Duff at his normal spot on Union Street, is nearly 15 years old and would rather be at home.
"He doesn't need so much attention, and he doesn't really want to be out here any more," said Mr Duff.
Mr Duff secured a job as a junior sous chef at the Packhorse pub in Bath, after completing a trial shift.
Admitting he was nervous about picking up his old career, he said the Big Issue had supported him in his move back into catering, supplying chef whites and a bus pass to help him get to work for the first month.
"I will miss my customers. They've been so good to me over the years, and they still are," said Mr Duff.
"They're more like family than customers."
