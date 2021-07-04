Flash floods hit homes in Norton Fitzwarren
- Published
A number of homes have been flooded after a series of storms in part of Somerset.
Residents in Norton Fitzwarren said three thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon saw water levels rise rapidly, cutting off roads.
Raised homes at a caravan park were inches from water and The Cross Keys pub had to close due to flash floods.
"The rain was horrendous. It literally bucketed down," said parish council vice-chairman Mike Palmer.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said it received calls from residents throughout Saturday afternoon and evening.
Several roads in Norton Fitzwarren were closed, leaving some motorists caught out by the rapidly rising water, while drains were unblocked.
Mr Palmer said: "We had three huge storms here, thunder, lightning. That wasn't too bad, but the rain was horrendous.
"I've only ever seen it once like that before. It literally bucketed down.
"I came outside to check what the situation was and it was absolutely horrendous. It was like rivers coming down the road."
A358 at the moment at Cross keys also B3227 closed in Norton Fitzwarren flooding in centre of village @tauntonmayor @BBCTravelSW @TravelSomerset @DSFireUpdates @ASPWestSom @ASPRoadSafety @HighwaysSWEST pic.twitter.com/CaSVsUEPEQ— Andy Nickolls swasFT NHS Governor Somerset (@nickolls_andy) July 3, 2021
Rodney Peacock said there was about 11in (28cm) of water in his garage and it was inches away from getting into his house at the caravan park.
"It was a very lucky escape. It was a freak of nature. We thought it was going to come in the house," he added.
Flash-flooding also occurred in Chard, Somerset, earlier this week, after prolonged heavy rainfall led to "raging" water entering homes.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk