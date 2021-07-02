Avon and Somerset PC sacked for using force IT to check date's details
A police officer who used the force's computer systems to check details of a man she intended to go on a date with has been sacked.
PC Teresa Lines also made a false entry in her notebook about why she attended the man's house and then made a false allegation against the person who reported her misconduct.
PC Lines worked for Avon and Somerset Police at Somerton and Yeovil stations.
She was sacked after a panel found she had committed gross misconduct.
PC Lines faced a misconduct hearing at the police headquarters in Portishead on Wednesday.
'Conceal her actions'
The force's head of professional standards said her actions last year were a "clear breach" of the force's policies.
Supt Jane Wigmore said: "Legitimacy is vital to maintaining public confidence and we expect all officers and staff to abide by a strict data protection policy when it comes to the use of police systems and accessing both sensitive and confidential information.
"PC Lines' actions were a clear breach of this policy and there was no policing purpose for her to access the information she did.
"PC Lines went onto compound this lack of judgement with a false allegation relating to the person who reported this breach and a false entry in her pocket notebook - all in an attempt to conceal her actions.
"It is important officers and staff maintain professional boundaries, including with members of the public, and PC Lines failed to do that."
