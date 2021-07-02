Pub ban order for man cleared of stalking MP Rebecca Pow
- Published
A man who was cleared of stalking an MP but banned from approaching her, must not visit a pub next to her home.
Maurice Kirk, 76, was barred in May from visiting Taunton Deane MP Rebecca Pow's home or contacting her, other than through her Westminster office.
Mr Kirk, of Taunton, Somerset, was cleared of one count of stalking that caused serious alarm or distress.
But police asked for the restraining order to be changed as he had visited a pub adjoining her home near Taunton.
The original order banned him from going within 25m of Ms Pow's home.
But after measuring it, Mr Kirk believed he could eat and drink on the other side of the pub while being 38m away from it.
Judge Peter Johnson changed the order to ensure he is forbidden from visiting any property that abuts Ms Pow's home.
Mr Kirk's application to have his seven-year restraining order removed was refused by the judge at Exeter Crown Court, who said it was a necessary measure in the light of evidence he had heard during the trial.
The judge also told Mr Kirk, of Westgate Street, to fully remove a blog post referring to Ms Pow's late husband or risk being in contempt of court.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk