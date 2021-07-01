Woman sheds 23 stone in bid to qualify for IVF
- Published
A childminder has managed to shed more than 23 stone (147kg) in a bid to qualify for fertility treatment.
Sarah Priddice, 35, from Street in Somerset, started losing weight in 2015 after she was told she only had a year to live if she stayed at 36 stone.
Now after six years of fad diets and a gastric bypass, she weighs 13 stone and has just "a stone to go" to qualify for in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment.
She said: "I'm still classed as obese but slowly I'm getting there."
Ms Priddice, who has been with her husband Craig for four years, said they had been struggling to conceive since getting married.
She said finding out she only had a year to live after tipping the scales at 36 stone had kick-started her weight-loss.
But being told she had to shrink her Body Mass Index (BMI) down from 78 to under 29 to qualify for IVF - had fuelled her determination.
"It was a huge wake up call. I lost six stone in six months, a stone a month doing a different fad diet each week to keep myself interested," she said.
"I did the baked bean diet, the soup diet, the lettuce diet, the shake diet, which was the worst because I don't like milk.
"Then I had a gastric bypass - I couldn't have one to begin with because I was too big and had to lose six stone."
Over the next two years, she managed to shed up to 12 stone but her weight loss "started plateauing" at the start of 2020.
"I'm at 13 stone but need to be 12 stone," she said.
"People think it's unbelievable that I've still got a stone to go but I'm still obese on the BMI scale, I'm 31 at the moment so I'm still not quite there."
'Lots of skin'
She said she was trying really hard to lose the last stone, but "can't hammer the exercise" after her recent surgery.
"Eight weeks ago, I had skin removed from my tummy - lots of skin - they removed 9lbs of skin," she said.
"But I'm so excited. It is amazing to think six years ago, I couldn't breath, couldn't move very well and it was a real struggle and now I'm a different person.
"And to have a baby would be fantastic."